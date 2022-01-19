Costco Fans Swear By These Bakery-Favorite Cookies

Most people would likely agree that homemade cookies are far superior to grocery store cookies. No hate intended, but store-bought baked goods simply can't compete with a made-from-scratch cookie's fresh out-of-the-oven taste. With that being said, the store-bought version can still satisfy when you want milk and cookies but don't have time for a baking project. When a cookie craving calls, some folks reach for Oreos — being milk's favorite cookie — while others put their faith in Lofthouse, which makes those soft sugar cookies with the cake-like layer of frosting. But for Costco members, one cookie has all other grocery store selections beat.

Known as St. Michel La Grande Galette French butter cookies, these treats are products of France and are made with French butter and sea salt. A Google search shows that they're available from retailers such as Amazon and Walmart, but some fans evidently prefer to buy them from in bulk at the warehouse grocery chain, Costco. Reddit users on the r/Costco forum couldn't help but sing the praises of this lesser-known dessert.