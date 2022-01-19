The Real Reason There Was A Bidding War For This Chick-Fil-A Cup

It's a safe bet to say everyone likes to collect stuff. It could be anything from baseball cards, badges, or even a cool rock collection you had as a kid. Underground comix legend Robert Crumb is a well-known collector of old records (via Rolling Stone). Rod Stewart collects model trains and Tom Hanks collects typewriters, per the New York Post. What some collectors value most, however, seem to be the "accidents." The one-in-a-million action figure that came off the factory line with the wrong colors, the toy car with a bad design, the rare PEZ dispenser with the wrong head. Some might see these factory errors as nothing but junk, but others see them as one-of-a-kind valuables.

Take, for example, a Chik-fil-A cup with the red rooster that forms the company's logo accidentally printed on the inside. To a few Chik-fil-A fanatics, this mistake was valuable enough to earn a spot in their collection. On the Reddit forum r/ChikFilA, user eggshi posted a link to an eBay auction where the item that had been listed was an inside-out Chik-fil-A cup from Cartersville, Georgia. This slightly different, albeit unassuming paper cup was sold at an impressive price of $112 dollars and 50 cents. While this is a pretty rare occurrence, this begs the question: What other types of fast-food merchandise have sold for an absurd amount of money?