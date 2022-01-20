Alex Guarnaschelli Just Defended Chopped After Fans Called Out This Kitchen 'Issue'

"Chopped" is a unique viewing experience. The worst dishes can seem a bit unappetizing for a food show — the key ingredients the contestants must use are often infuriatingly difficult to create dishes from, especially if the chefs are not familiar with them. Nevertheless, according to Ted Allen in a Food Network feature, the television program remains a popular staple in homes due to its "fantastic panel of amazing chefs who serve as our judges," as well the exciting challenge it presents for contestants even with simple competition rules.

But it is not without its flaws either. Fans and judges alike are put off when contestant chefs describe their dish as "deconstructed" so it appears fancier or better thought out, and are not fooled by this codeword (via Twitter). Some viewers on Reddit have complained about the added emotional element. They can't stand this aspect because they feel it takes the focus away from the food and makes them root for contestants based on their backstory instead. Now, fans are complaining about one kitchen "issue" on Twitter and Alex Guarnaschelli chimed in to defend the show.