This DoorDasher's Chick-Fil-A Confession Has TikTok Seeing Red

As a food delivery app that has become a popular option for customers looking to order food items from some of their favorite restaurants, DoorDash has dealt with some controversies in the past. In 2019, the company was forced to alter its tipping model after customers lashed out at DoorDash for using tips "to subsidize its payments to delivery workers" instead of giving them better wages (via The New York Times).

The company's website now informs its customers that "100% of tips are passed onto the Dasher. You will be invoiced at the end of the month for the delivery tips that the customers left for each order or if you are paying by credit card, you will be charged for the tip at the time the order is submitted in the Drive Portal." On that note, a DoorDash delivery driver isn't too happy with customers who don't add tips and has put up a controversial TikTok video, implying that those who choose to not tip have to wait for long periods to receive their food orders. This hasn't gone down well with many viewers.