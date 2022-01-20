This DoorDasher's Chick-Fil-A Confession Has TikTok Seeing Red
As a food delivery app that has become a popular option for customers looking to order food items from some of their favorite restaurants, DoorDash has dealt with some controversies in the past. In 2019, the company was forced to alter its tipping model after customers lashed out at DoorDash for using tips "to subsidize its payments to delivery workers" instead of giving them better wages (via The New York Times).
The company's website now informs its customers that "100% of tips are passed onto the Dasher. You will be invoiced at the end of the month for the delivery tips that the customers left for each order or if you are paying by credit card, you will be charged for the tip at the time the order is submitted in the Drive Portal." On that note, a DoorDash delivery driver isn't too happy with customers who don't add tips and has put up a controversial TikTok video, implying that those who choose to not tip have to wait for long periods to receive their food orders. This hasn't gone down well with many viewers.
It's a polarizing video
The Doordash driver who calls himself "drivingaddict1" on TikTok posted a video clip from a Chick-fil-A store and wrote a simple statement that caused outrage among many viewers. It read, "Non Tippers orders sit there forever." An unimpressed viewer expressed gratitude for the fact that they own a car and do not have to rely on apps like DoorDash. They added, "This is getting out of hand with demands for tips." Several others added that tipping is meant for excellent service and people shouldn't feel "entitled to tips."
An amused TikTok user added, "lol so much entitlement for something that's optional," while a cheeky comment read, "I mean you can be smug all you want about not tipping or not pre tipping, but at the end of the day, your food is either [going to] be cold or not delivered." Some people offered an alternative perspective and said that delivery apps are meant for the privileged and if they don't want to add tips, they should pick up their orders on their own. A perceptive TikTok user added, "I never understand why you're expected to tip before the service lol."