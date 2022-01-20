The Good Dish Has The Ultimate Hack For Hard-Shell Tacos

Americanized tacos are a popular weeknight-at-home meal in the U.S. because of their simplicity to put together. The ingredients are largely store-bought, and the DIY assembly allows for customization, so every member of the household is happy; people can add as much or as little taco-seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and more to their choice of tortilla.

On taco night, everyone is at peace until you and your brother both reach for the last hard-shell taco, refusing to eat a soft flour or corn tortilla instead. The soft versus hard-shell taco debate is one that has divided households for decades: According to a survey by Ortega, 53% of Americans reach for soft tacos, while 47% like hard-shell tacos better (via PR Newswire). Since these margins are so close, it makes sense that families often have to buy multiple types of tortillas to keep everyone happy. However, one food hack from the new cooking series, "The Good Dish," allows you to make two types of taco shells with one type of tortilla.