7-Eleven's New App Just Made Online Delivery Cheaper

It's only been a few years since 7-Eleven launched its delivery app, called 7NOW, in 2018, and it's already getting a major upgrade. If you aren't familiar with 7NOW, you're seriously missing out. The app not only offers exclusive food and drink perks and discounts for users, but has a fuel loyalty savings program too (via Apple Store), which saves drivers some serious coin at the gas pump. And given how fast gas prices are climbing nowadays, that alone is an offer you'd be crazy to pass up.

Similar to other shop-and-earn rewards programs, 7NOW grants users 2x the rewards points every time the app barcode is scanned, 5x the points when the 7-Eleven contactless wallet feature is used, and 10x points when an order is placed directly within the app. If you use the Starbucks app, this system probably sounds very familiar. Points then accumulate and can be used to score free food and drinks from the store.

Albeit, that's not even the best part. Whether you need snacks for the big game, drinks for happy hour, or lunch for the office, 7NOW guarantees speedy delivery in about 30 minutes. The chain has more than 3,000 items available for delivery, including health essentials, home goods, and more, all of which are pretty much necessities in today's climate. Plus, 7-Eleven signature items like Slurpees and Big Gulp drinks are included as well. So, how can the 7NOW app get any better than that? Free delivery, that's how.