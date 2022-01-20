28% Agree This Is Red Robin's Best Dessert

If you're still hungry after your Red Robin dinner and are craving something sweet, fans of the chain swear by the Gooey Chocolate Brownie Cake. According to Mashed's poll results, it's the best dessert at the national chain, with 28% of respondents dubbing it their favorite. It's just what it sounds like: a petite chocolate brownie cake topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with hot fudge and strawberry purée.

As for how the other desserts at Red Robin stacked up? Close behind the Gooey Chocolate Brownie Cake was the Mountain High Mudd Pie, which received 23% of the votes. Delish editor Julia Smith tried and loved the restaurant's unique treat, which she described as "quite literally a mountain of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with an Oreo crust that then gets caramel and fudge sauce drizzled all over it."

The classic sundae was next, with 15% of the votes, followed by the Fudge-Filled Chocolate Chip Cookies, with 14%. While the Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings only earned 11% of respondents' votes, last place went to the Blue Bunny Brownie Load'd Bar, which just 6% of people chose as their go-to Red Robin dessert order.