28% Agree This Is Red Robin's Best Dessert
Of all of the chain restaurants in the United States, one of the most well-known is Red Robin. The nostalgic American dining establishment first opened its doors back in 1969; since then, it's grown to include some 570 locations across the country. Red Robin is most famous for its massive variety of juicy, delicious burgers, from the classic cheeseburger to the loaded Monster burger. Add to that the restaurant's popular bottomless steak fries, and you're bound to leave happy and satisfied. Red Robin describes its food as "a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults" (via PR Newswire).
However, there's more to Red Robin than just burgers and fries. The restaurant also has a drool-worthy dessert menu, which features ice cream sundaes, cinnamon sugar donut rings, and more. Which of the sweet treats is most worth ordering? To find out, Mashed polled 614 people about Red Robin's desserts. Here's which indulgent menu item more than a quarter of Americans said is the best of the best at the casual chain.
People love Red Robin's Gooey Chocolate Brownie Cake
If you're still hungry after your Red Robin dinner and are craving something sweet, fans of the chain swear by the Gooey Chocolate Brownie Cake. According to Mashed's poll results, it's the best dessert at the national chain, with 28% of respondents dubbing it their favorite. It's just what it sounds like: a petite chocolate brownie cake topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with hot fudge and strawberry purée.
As for how the other desserts at Red Robin stacked up? Close behind the Gooey Chocolate Brownie Cake was the Mountain High Mudd Pie, which received 23% of the votes. Delish editor Julia Smith tried and loved the restaurant's unique treat, which she described as "quite literally a mountain of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with an Oreo crust that then gets caramel and fudge sauce drizzled all over it."
The classic sundae was next, with 15% of the votes, followed by the Fudge-Filled Chocolate Chip Cookies, with 14%. While the Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings only earned 11% of respondents' votes, last place went to the Blue Bunny Brownie Load'd Bar, which just 6% of people chose as their go-to Red Robin dessert order.