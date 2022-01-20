How To Use TikTok's Trendy Vintage French Butter Bell Crock

TikTok food videos have transformed many people's cooking habits. From whipped coffee to baked feta, several people have jumped on the bandwagon of food trends to savor that must-have bite. Pasta chips might have had everyone discovering another use for their air fryer, but the vintage French butter bell crock might be the toast saver that needs to become the next kitchen essential.

For people who like butter on their toast, hard, cold butter can have some people crumbling in despair. While hopeful that the pat of butter will melt when it hits the warm toast, the inability to spread often leads to broken bread. A spreadable butter, like what is found in a butter bell crock, seems like a tastier solution.

According to Butterbell.com, 16th century foodies created a "bell-shaped storage crock," which kept butter from spoiling. As refrigeration became more prevalent, many homes replaced the crock method with storing butter in cold temperatures. However, that storage method takes away the spreadability factor, which many people prefer. Now via TikTok, more people are taking a step back into time and discovering the benefits of using a beurrier.