The Real Reason Canada Is Having A Major Vegetable Shortage

At the end of 2021, it looked like a perfect storm was brewing that had the potential to impact Canada's food industry on a large scale. CTV News reported that supply chain issues like port congestion and the extraordinarily high price of shipping containers might translate into rising food prices and possible shortages across the country. Staffing issues and panic buying only made the situation worse. In particular, port issues caused some of the most dire problems for fruit and vegetable distributors. Normally, produce might sit on boats for 15 days, but now, cargo remained onboard for upwards of 60 days. Distributors then faced the issue of getting this less-than-fresh food to markets as quickly as possible.

By December 2021, things weren't looking much better. According to Global News, food prices across Canada started to be affected by the highest inflation in prices that the country had faced in over a decade (Canada also has a steep carbon tax that drove prices higher). At the end of the year, experts predicted up to a 7% increase in the price of vegetables. Now, Canada has another factor that promises to worsen the crisis and, this time, it's coming from the U.S.