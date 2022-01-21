Alton Brown Wants To End Pet Obesity And Gets Ready For One Last Good Eats - Exclusive Interview

First of all, Happy New Year.

Happy New Year to you. Thank you very, very much.

How are the New Year's resolutions going so far?

Well, the big news about the New Year's resolutions isn't about me, it's about Scabigail here. At the end of last year, her mom and I noticed that she was snoring a little more than usual — all the short-nosed dogs do, you know? We started wondering what could be wrong. I started wondering, "Well, wow, maybe she's put on some weight." She's a rescue; rescues eat anything, and so we went online and we found the endpetobesity.com website that Hill's Pet Nutrition has, and we did the body assessment little tool there. It told us that Scabs was a little curvier than she needed to be.

We went directly to her vet and had a meeting about what she should really weigh. Then we got with Hill's and we've moved her over to the Perfect Weight Science diet from Hill's Pet Nutrition, and she's already lost weight, and she really loves the flavor.

We're making our New Year's resolution all about her, because I've gotten in some really bad pet habits during the pandemic. I was over-treating, because it feels good to give a pet a treat. Now, we ration the treats. In fact, we use some of her kibble for her treats. We set it aside because we measure her food every day and we make a little pile of it, and we know that when it's gone, it's gone, so she can't play mom against dad or any of that kind of business.

We're paying a lot of attention to that. We're coming up with new habits. She comes to work with me every day and there's a drawer where she's used to the treats being, but instead, I got her a special toy that stays in that drawer. When she comes in and begs, instead of giving her a treat, we play with the toy for 10 to 15 minutes, and then it goes back in the drawer. Hopefully, she's starting to equate love with the playing instead of just stuffing something into her pie hole, because it used to be so easy, especially here in a food place. Her thing is, she loves cheese, especially Manchego, but one ounce of cheese, one ounce, that's all the calories she needs for an entire meal, but almost none of the real nutrition that she needs to have a healthy gut and to have to have a nice long life.