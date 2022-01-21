Ina Garten's Tuna Melt Is Turning Heads

If you woke up this morning thinking, I need more tuna options in my life, Ina Garten has you covered. Garten, author of the cookbook "Modern Comfort Food," knows how to make people feel better with food. We wonder if she knew, while she worked at the White House on nuclear energy policy, she would be at the heart of so many kitchens when she declared in 1978 — "There's got to be more to life than this," (per Food Network).

The cookbook author's Instagram feed is chock full of recipes with a sprinkle of love, from celebratory birthday shoutouts to charming videos of snowy days at her New York estate. And while followers adore all of Ina's posts, a mouthwatering post featuring a tuna melt has captured the attention, so far, of 94,200 fans.

Although the ingredients might be pricier, the comfort this open-faced sandwich brings may just be invaluable. "I promise you'll feel better immediately!" Garten says in her caption. And honestly, you almost feel better just looking at it.