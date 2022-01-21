The Real Reason Martha Stewart Broke Up With Anthony Hopkins

No one will deny that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences picked the right man when they awarded the Best Actor Oscar to Sir Anthony Hopkins for his performance as Hannibal Lecter in "Silence of the Lambs" (via IMDB). And while we'd imagine being an Oscar award winner could be a plus when it came to scoring dates, it had the opposite effect on America's domestic goddess Martha Stewart. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Stewart opened up during a session of "Two Truths and Lie" to admit that she ended things with the award-winning actor for a very specific reason. Martha said, "I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter. I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest. I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there" (via People).

She added, "All I could think of was him eating, you know ..." Those of us who have seen the film will have recalled the moment when Hopkins, who played the human flesh-eating Lecter, said, "A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti," with a sinister hiss. The sound was improvised, but it only adds malevolence to the scene (via SlashFilm). We can understand why Stewart would be a bit unnerved.