Amy's Frozen Vegan Mac & Cheeze Was Just Recalled For Undeclared Traces Of Milk

No matter why you've chosen to eat vegan — whether it's because of ethical reasons, because you're trying to eat more vegetables, or because you have a dairy intolerance — one of the hardest things is all of the foods you have to give up. There's no meat, no eggs, no dairy, and not even any honey. That means you have to miss out on some of your favorite foods, including macaroni and cheese. Fortunately, thanks to innovations like mycoproteins and "animal-free dairy," there are a lot of vegan-friendly options out there right now (via Insider). So if you want to get your fix of all things carby and cheesy without, you know, the cheese, you're in luck.

One of the most popular brands for vegan foods — including vegan macaroni and cheese — is Amy's Kitchen. The brand, which started in 1987, has a line-up of tasty animal-free treats, from frozen burritos to organic soups. Unfortunately, if you're a fan of Amy's Mac & Cheeze, you might want to put down your fork. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Amy's recently recalled the popular product for traces of milk. Here's what you need to know about the voluntary recall.