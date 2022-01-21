Amy's Frozen Vegan Mac & Cheeze Was Just Recalled For Undeclared Traces Of Milk
No matter why you've chosen to eat vegan — whether it's because of ethical reasons, because you're trying to eat more vegetables, or because you have a dairy intolerance — one of the hardest things is all of the foods you have to give up. There's no meat, no eggs, no dairy, and not even any honey. That means you have to miss out on some of your favorite foods, including macaroni and cheese. Fortunately, thanks to innovations like mycoproteins and "animal-free dairy," there are a lot of vegan-friendly options out there right now (via Insider). So if you want to get your fix of all things carby and cheesy without, you know, the cheese, you're in luck.
One of the most popular brands for vegan foods — including vegan macaroni and cheese — is Amy's Kitchen. The brand, which started in 1987, has a line-up of tasty animal-free treats, from frozen burritos to organic soups. Unfortunately, if you're a fan of Amy's Mac & Cheeze, you might want to put down your fork. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Amy's recently recalled the popular product for traces of milk. Here's what you need to know about the voluntary recall.
Not so vegan after all
Despite the fact that Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze is marketed as being vegan, that may not be the case, according to a voluntary recall the brand recently filed with the FDA. Amy's discovered during laboratory testing that the product might contain trace amounts of milk, which could be potentially harmful to anyone with a dairy allergy or intolerance. The recall applies to 15,626 cases labeled "Best by 10/2023" with a lot code "60J0421." The FDA warns customers that the Mac & Cheeze should not be consumed. Rather, you should discard the product immediately or return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. If customers have questions, you can call Amy's Kitchen Consumer Relations team at 800-643-0570 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.
Fortunately, if your package doesn't fit that description, it's safe to eat. The Mac & Cheeze has received mixed reviews from customers online. "This tastes so creamy and cheesy, but it's dairy-free. Blows my mind!" one Influenster reviewer raves. However, the blogger at Freezer Meal Frenzy had different thoughts: "Amy's cheeze isn't bad, but it's definitely not a convincing substitute. It actually tastes a little like oatmeal, which is strange."