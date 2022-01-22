This Ingredient Could Help Childhood Peanut Allergies, According To Science

While up to 20% of children who have a peanut allergy grow out of it (via the American College of Asthma, Allergy, and Immunology), many parents are no doubt still eager to find ways to prevent their kids from ever being allergic in the first place. Good news: Scientists may finally have found some hope when it comes to preventing peanut allergies. The key might be addressing the issue early in life.

A recent study published in The Lancet Journal looked at the effect of peanut protein powder on allergies in children. Over the course of about 30 months, researchers gave 96 children between ages 1 and 3 small doses of peanut protein while another 50 kids received a placebo. After that time was up, 71% of the kids who received the peanut protein were able to eat what the Associated Press described as "the equivalent of 16 peanuts" and not trigger an allergic response. "The outcomes suggest a window of opportunity at a young age for intervention to induce remission of peanut allergy," the researchers wrote in their findings.

However, an expert warned that parents should remain careful when it comes to exposing their kids to peanuts. "There still needs to be some caution about thinking of this as a cure," Dr. John Kelso, an allergy specialist at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, explained.