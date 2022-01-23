Instagram Is Loving This Feature In Giada De Laurentiis' Home Kitchen

To perfect the food Instagram game, one must have a desirable kitchen as well as pristine pictures of food. Two days ago, Giada De Laurentiis showed off both. Her post, which promotes both the "Simply Giada" brand as well as the kitchen fixture company House of Rohl, features a video of the celebrity chef preparing a fusilli pasta dish with broccoli and chicken. What really caught the attention of people, however, was how she fills the pot in the beginning. The video opens with her swiveling a faucet attached to the wall over the pot to fill it with water, and then grinning at the camera.

With the pot filler presented in this idyllic way, a nice counterpoint to Bethenny Frankel's cooking video, De Laurentiis' followers seemed to daydream of a perfect kitchen like hers. "That faucet over the stove," one wrote before inserting a "cool" emoji wearing shades. Another added, "That pot filler is so cool! I've never seen one before." A third commented, "The faucet over the stove omg ... I'm just here for the kitchen."

It should be noted that not everyone was as equally impressed. "Don't you have to carry the full pot to the sink when you're done?" one perplexed person asked. Regardless, the maker of the pot filler, House of Rohl, no doubt loves the free publicity as many people are now wondering if they need to get this kitchen tool installed.