Wendy's Fans Are Impressed With This US-Shaped Chicken Nugget

There is a long and storied history of people finding signs and portents – or at least surprising shapes – in their foods. One of the first to gain national attention, according to Eater, was a tortilla that a New Mexico woman baked back in the 70s which people perceived as having the face of Jesus. More recently, people have achieved temporary fame and occasional fortune via such "miracles" as a Jesus-shaped Cheeto (via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch), a grilled cheese sandwich apparently depicting the Virgin Mary (via ABC News), and, on a more secular note, a Cheeto said to resemble the late zoo gorilla-turned-meme, Harambe. CNBC says this last-named nugget sold on eBay for nearly $100,000. A girl in Australia even got $20,000 from Doritos for finding an unusually puffy chip.

Imagine, then, the excitement of a Wendy's worker who found a chicken nugget that was (more or less) shaped like the United States. They did what anyone would do in such an instance and took to social media - Reddit, in this case – to post an image. Needless to say, Redditors found the patriotic nugget to be most intriguing.