Tess Holliday Ate Her First McDonald's Big Mac To Troll Haters

It's no news that the Internet can sometimes be a dark place where celebrities find themselves at the receiving end of hate from users. Selena Gomez, for example, confessed that the negative comments she got about her body — after surgeries and being diagnosed with lupus — took a great toll on her mental health and prompted her to take a brief hiatus from all social media platforms (via Shape). Rebel Wilson and Adele have both spoken out about getting unnecessary attention after they lost weight (via USA Today). Wilson even pointed out to the Daily Telegraph that people spoke more about her weight loss than her recent films, which included one that was nominated for an Oscar and two movies that she produced.

Tess Holliday's recent video shared on Instagram shows that the world has a long way to go still. In the post, the model and body positivity activist spoke out about the constant body-shaming comments that she gets on social media. Holliday explained in the caption, "Me and my bestie @alyssamarieartistry get this comment all the time 'ALL U DO IS EAT BIG MACS.'" In fact, the video directly replied to a comment telling her to "lay off the Big Macs for a few." As it turns out, Tess Holliday had never actually eaten a Big Mac before. So instead of "laying off" of the iconic burger, she did just the opposite. And Instagram was all for it.