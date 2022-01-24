This Is The Best Food City In The World, Tripadvisor Says

Tripadvisor has announced that Rome tops the list of destinations for food lovers in the 2022 Traveler's Choice Awards. In fact, food is such an important part of visiting Rome that there are innumerable food tours dedicated to helping tourists see Rome through the city's grub (via Tripadvisor).

Per Eater, the food in Rome is relatively cheap and simple while still packing in the flavor of produce that is in season. Black pepper, bitter greens, pecorino, and offal are at the center of Roman cuisine and so, cacio e pepe, tripe, and all sorts of fried vegetables are a specialty of the city. Roman pizza also greatly differs from its Italian counterparts like Neopolitan, and is thin, crispy, and often comes in a rectangular shape. To taste all that the city has to offer, it's common for a meal in Rome to be divided into five courses starting with cured meats or marinated veggies for antipasto, pasta for primo, meat for secondo, and dessert for dolce. The meal is finished off with a coffee and then a digestif liqueur such as limoncello.

While Rome is the best destination in the world when it comes to food, a trip to the city might not on the cards for everyone. However, Tripadvisor ranks New York as the eighth-best city to eat in the world, which makes it the best destination in the U.S. for food lovers.