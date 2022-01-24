Krispy Kreme And The American Red Cross Want To Give You Free Donuts

The country is in a full-blown blood shortage crisis right now, thanks in large part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Donations are way down, per the American Red Cross, and hospitalizations are way up. Put together, those create a pretty big problem, especially for patients who desperately need transfusions to heal. In fact, it's the worst crisis for the agency in more than a decade — as they note on their website, "The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed."

Fortunately, donut giant Krispy Kreme is stepping up to incentivize people to do their part. Thanks to the partnership, anyone who donates this week (from January 24 to 31) will receive one dozen free Original Glazed donuts, says the company's Instagram. Per Business Wire, all you have to do is visit a participating Krispy Kreme location (noted on their site) and show proof of donation, either the sticker you receive, or simply pull up the confirmation on the Red Cross blood donor app.

The shortage is a big deal because real people will be affected if things don't turn around soon. One person took to Krispy Kreme's Instagram in support of the promotion, and said, "Because of blood donors, I was able to get a transfusion last year due to severe iron deficiency anemia. If you can, please donate." Totally free, delicious donuts for doing your part to help humanity? Talk about a sweet deal, indeed.