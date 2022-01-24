McDonald's Is Testing Out A New Peanut Butter-Flavored McFlurry
McDonald's has featured some pretty epic McFlurry flavors in its time. Take, for example, the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry (released in Canada and Australia for Easter in 2018), containing the creamy fondant inside Cadbury Creme Eggs with chocolate and vanilla soft serve (via Business Insider). Perhaps a more virtuous McFlurry tickles your fancy, in which case you may be more inclined to order a Matcha Green Tea McFlurry the next time you're in Japan. Closer to home, popular American McFlurry offerings include Oreo and M&M's. If you're in the mood for something less familiar, you may be able to try a new flavor of the frozen treat that's currently in development.
Chew Boom spotted a Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry being tested at a McDonald's restaurant in Pasadena, California, and the chain is calling the dessert a "crunchy, chocolaty, peanut buttery delight." YouTube food channel Peep THIS Out! posted a detailed review of the concoction, noting that it costs $3.59 and is only available for a limited time.
How does the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry taste?
If you can't make it to Pasadena, California, but are dying to know how the McDonald's Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry tastes, you can live vicariously through Ian of Peep THIS Out!, who tried the dessert for a review on YouTube. Ian describes the dessert as vanilla soft serve mixed with peanut butter, chocolate, and cookies, which he believes must be peanut butter-flavored because of how pronounced the nutty taste is. "No shortage of cookie action with this, guys. ... It looks like it's a peanut butter-type cookie mixed in with chocolate, but I'm really getting very vibrant peanut butter flavor with it. It goes so well with the vanilla and this is just a very, very tasty dessert," he said.
Ian also had good news for fans of McDonalds' Reese's McFlurry, a now-retired flavor that was such a favorite, there's even a Twitter account encouraging the chain to bring it back: Apparently, the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry tastes similar. "I'm getting a Reese's vibe with this, guys, and that's a beautiful thing," Ian said. Commenters on his video seemed pretty excited about the new sweet, with one user writing, "This looks so ridiculously good and is right up my alley. I can't wait to try this out."