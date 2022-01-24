McDonald's Is Testing Out A New Peanut Butter-Flavored McFlurry

If you can't make it to Pasadena, California, but are dying to know how the McDonald's Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry tastes, you can live vicariously through Ian of Peep THIS Out!, who tried the dessert for a review on YouTube. Ian describes the dessert as vanilla soft serve mixed with peanut butter, chocolate, and cookies, which he believes must be peanut butter-flavored because of how pronounced the nutty taste is. "No shortage of cookie action with this, guys. ... It looks like it's a peanut butter-type cookie mixed in with chocolate, but I'm really getting very vibrant peanut butter flavor with it. It goes so well with the vanilla and this is just a very, very tasty dessert," he said.

Ian also had good news for fans of McDonalds' Reese's McFlurry, a now-retired flavor that was such a favorite, there's even a Twitter account encouraging the chain to bring it back: Apparently, the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry tastes similar. "I'm getting a Reese's vibe with this, guys, and that's a beautiful thing," Ian said. Commenters on his video seemed pretty excited about the new sweet, with one user writing, "This looks so ridiculously good and is right up my alley. I can't wait to try this out."