Chef Rick Bayless Talks Smashburger, Authentic Mexican Food, And Creating A Cookbook - Exclusive Interview

What are a few tips you have for home cooks who want to improve their cooking? And what are common mistakes that amateur chefs make that they should try to avoid?

Two things I will say right away, and first is that most people don't use enough heat. They always wonder why things taste so good in restaurants. It's because we're not afraid of heat. A lot of people put pans on low fire, or they put it on medium when they should have put it on high. I know a lot of home cooks that would never, ever put a pan on high heat, but if you want to get that beautiful, rich brown crust, you got to use heat. So, number one thing is to not be afraid of heat, to be able to play back and forth with it. I also say that a lot of people have lightweight cookware, which tends to burn rather than brown a lot of times. I always tell everybody what you really, really need in your kitchen is a 12-inch cast iron skillet, because that will hold heat. You can heat it up slowly over a period of time, but it will hold heat, and it'll brown things in an incredibly beautiful way. Heat and the proper equipment to work with that heat, I would say is my first and foremost recommendation to home cooks.

The second one is to taste your food and season it with salt, because lots of people will just simply take a salt shaker, sprinkle it over a dish and say: "It's been salted." Well, yeah, you did sprinkle a little salt in there, but that doesn't mean the dish is salted. So what I always say is taste it. Taste it and add some salt. And then taste it again and add some more salt if you feel like it's needed. Watch the transformation of the food over a period that you're adding a little bit more and a little bit more. I think a lot of people are just so afraid that the worst thing that you can do in the world is to over salt the dish. Everyone under salts the dish, and then it's underwhelming. I always say that probably the thing that differentiates a home cook from a professional cook is surety of salting, because you have to get everything to the place where all the flavors come out, and if you don't add enough salt, then they won't come out.

Those two things, the fire and the salt thing, I think are the two biggest things. The other thing I would say is have a real knife in your kitchen. That would be something like anywhere from a six- to ten-inch chef's knife, and learn the absolute basic knife skills. You can find tutorials on YouTube and learn them, because that is what will make it safe for you in the kitchen and it will also make everything go so much faster for you.