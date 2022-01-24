The Sweet Way Jennifer Garner Honored First Responders

In the caption of her Instagram post, Garner explained what motivated her to drop off cookies for first responders. "They are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out. Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses! Keep going!" she wrote, presumably referring to the burnout that healthcare workers have experienced during the pandemic. This was felt by some of the comments on her post, such as one from a healthcare professional who confirmed, "We are so burnt out."

Even before the pandemic, physicians were twice as likely to experience burnout than the rest of the population due to changing trends in the healthcare industry, such as a rise in regulations and patient volume, according to U.S. News & World Report. Conditions worsened when the pandemic hit, putting healthcare professionals under more pressure. Nearly two years after the start of the pandemic, the Morning Consult reports, burnout, staffing shortages, COVID-19 safety concerns, and other factors have pushed 18% of these workers to leave their jobs. Some unions and lawmakers are trying to address healthcare burnout with legislation, such as a campaign in Washington asking for "specific patient to staff ratios" and better-enforced laws about breaks and overtime, per Seattle Weekly.