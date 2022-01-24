Why Tamearra Dyson's 'Beat Bobby Flay' Win Is So Historic

When nursing student and single mother Tamearra Dyson opened her vegan ghost kitchen, Souley Vegan in Oakland, California, in 2009, she was up against some pretty challenging odds: Not only was she a first-time restaurant owner, but she was also starting a business in a climate in which 27% of restaurants close in the first year of operation, per Restaurant Owner.com. Nevertheless, Dyson overcame the odds, expanding her brand to Las Vegas and San Francisco, per Vegans, Baby. More recently, Dyson has defied statistics yet again — this time by beating celebrity chef Bobby Flay on his own turf.

On January 20, 2022, Dyson appeared on "Beat Bobby Flay" and emerged the winner, which is already remarkable considering Flay's 66% win rate on the competition cooking show (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). What makes Tyson's win especially historic, however, is that it represents a first in plant-based cooking history.