Here's What The Inside Of A Brand-New Starbucks Looks Like

Being one of the first inside a brand-new store or restaurant is like being inside a new car. It's pristine, it's shining, everything's in order, it even smells brand-new! Sure, after a while the neatness wears off, the inside becomes a bit cluttered, and once in a while you see a stain you just can't identify. If only those first moments could last forever.

Perhaps one of the best places to experience this sensation is Starbucks. With its famous aroma, described by former CEO Howard Schultz in his 1997 autobiography of Starbucks, "Pour Your Heart Into It," stepping into one of their cafés is "heady, rich, full-bodied, dark, suggestive" (shared on Idea Sandbox). And being greeted by those smiling faces of employees serving lattes, cappuccinos, and fresh-baked pastries first thing in the morning is akin to starting a new day — and a coffee nirvana you may never want to leave.

Even better, with more and more stores opening, that newness can be relived at a recently opened location. So, even if your habitual routine of visiting the popular coffeeshop has taken some of the shine off, you can now bring back the wonder of just what one looked like the day it first opened. And thanks to a Starbucks supervisor who shared pictures of their brand-new location on Reddit, we can all relish in the experience — and the reactions so far have been nothing short of amazed.