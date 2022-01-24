These Limited-Edition Lucky Charms Turn Your Milk Green

Lucky Charms is the only breakfast cereal we know of whose mascot is a leprechaun, something that alone makes it pretty much the official breakfast cereal of St. Patrick's Day. Sure, there's nothing remotely Irish about the breakfast product — according to IrishCentral, the most popular morning meal in Ireland consists of sausages, bacon, eggs, soda bread, and savory puddings both white and black — but it's hard to resist the charming cartoon character on the cereal box.

At any rate, Lucky Charms is doubling down on its "leprechaun magic" shtick this St. Patrick's Day season (which, yes, is already underway two months in advance of the holiday because winter is kind of boring and Valentine's Day alone can't sustain the entire first half of the year). As to how the cereal brand plans to celebrate the holiday, a press release sent to Mashed indicates that it's going with green marshmallows — because, what else?