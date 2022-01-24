Robert Irvine's Confession Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Restaurant: Impossible
Some cooking shows tend to get our tears flowing. "Chopped" may seem like an unlikely candidate for this, but in every episode, the competing chefs tell a story about their motivation for being there — and their tales often detail heart-wrenching accounts of overcoming loss, adversity, and grief in order to accomplish their goals. Another show that often encourages the water works? "Restaurant: Impossible," according to some social media users.
Hosted by Robert Irvine, a celebrity chef and U.K. Royal Navy veteran (via U.S. Veterans Magazine), the show aims to revamp restaurants that have seen better days. There are often some tough-love moments as Irvine tries to help owners understand why their mistakes could cost them their business. Nevertheless, by the end of each episode, the restaurants always seem to be running more smoothly, with the owners weeping in gratitude for Irvine's help while the host remains characteristically stoic. One fan of the show reached out to Irvine on Twitter to ask, "Why do I cry EVERY single time I watch #RestaurantImpossible?!" and his response was surprisingly vulnerable.
Irvine confessed he is sometimes moved to tears by his work on the show
It may surprise fans of Irvine, who is known for his tough-love demeanor on television, to learn that he actually relates to emotional viewers of "Restaurant: Impossible." He answered his fan's Twitter question about why the series makes them cry by saying, "Because you are a good human being and you care." Then came the bombshell: "Truth be known I often shed tears of joy at the reveal," he added. While it's clear from watching the show that Irvine deeply cares about helping the restaurateurs he works with, it's pretty impactful to hear him say that he's been moved to tears by their reactions to his work.
Fans have noticed that Irvine has been a bit more mellow on recent seasons of "Restaurant: Impossible," and he's also shown a softer side on social media. Most of his posts are work-related, but in August, he shared a photo of his wife and daughter captioned, "Irvine family time!! appreciate every moment you get with the ones you love!!" Irvine confirmed that fans aren't just imagining his gentler personality: On Twitter, he explained that he hasn't felt the need to be so harsh with restaurant owners in recent years — plus, he added jokingly, he's simply "getting older."