Robert Irvine's Confession Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Restaurant: Impossible

Some cooking shows tend to get our tears flowing. "Chopped" may seem like an unlikely candidate for this, but in every episode, the competing chefs tell a story about their motivation for being there — and their tales often detail heart-wrenching accounts of overcoming loss, adversity, and grief in order to accomplish their goals. Another show that often encourages the water works? "Restaurant: Impossible," according to some social media users.

Hosted by Robert Irvine, a celebrity chef and U.K. Royal Navy veteran (via U.S. Veterans Magazine), the show aims to revamp restaurants that have seen better days. There are often some tough-love moments as Irvine tries to help owners understand why their mistakes could cost them their business. Nevertheless, by the end of each episode, the restaurants always seem to be running more smoothly, with the owners weeping in gratitude for Irvine's help while the host remains characteristically stoic. One fan of the show reached out to Irvine on Twitter to ask, "Why do I cry EVERY single time I watch #RestaurantImpossible?!" and his response was surprisingly vulnerable.