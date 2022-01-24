This Is The First Oyster-Distilled Vodka In The US

These days, you can find vodka in all sorts of unusual flavors, from bacon and wasabi to tobacco and even electricity (via Thrillist). Well, one boutique distillery has gone even further by creating the first vodka in the U.S. (and possibly the world) to be distilled with oysters. Yes, oysters. Based out of Providence, Rhode Island (fittingly enough, the "Ocean State"), the Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO), which produces small-batch vodkas, gins, and bourbons, recently released their Ostreida oyster vodka, made with a neutral spirit made from organic corn and distilled with locally sourced oysters, reports Food & Wine.

Although it may seem unusual at first, the pairing of oysters and vodka is not actually a surprising one. Fans of oyster shooters, which often uses vodka as the base spirit, already know how well the two go together. Freshly shucked oysters can also be enjoyed raw, with just a few drops of vodka and lemon, explains 5280. So it really isn't that much of a leap to simply combine the two together into an oyster vodka, though it did take some trial and error to get the recipe and process just right, according to Food & Wine.