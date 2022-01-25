Instagram Can't Stop Talking About Giada De Laurentiis' Morning Routine

Giada De Laurentiis' morning routine video already has more than 33,000 likes, so it's safe to say that fans appreciated the inside look at the star's daily life. Her Food Network colleague, Alex Guarnaschelli, even chimed in, calling the chef "Beauty queen" in the comments section.

Most of the conversation seemed to be about the different products De Laurentiis was using. There was a lot of discussion about her Dyson hair dryer, while one fan commented "Best coffee maker" (it's a Miele espresso maker, according to the brand itself, which commented on the video). Another said "I NEED THAT RUG," and still others wanted to know where she got the spray bottle she used on her hair. Clearly many people found De Laurentiis' morning routine to be aspirational, though there's always one hater in the group. "Cute," said one user, "But I hate that song." Still, the overall mood of the comment section can be summed up by this much cheerier remark: "You're beautiful and so are your pets."