Simply Juice Fans Need To Know About Its New Spiked Lemonade

Considering that Simply Beverages' first products were released back in 2001, many of its first supporters are now of legal age to enjoy the brand's new line of alcoholic products (via Simply Beverages).

According to Molson Coors, there appears to be at least four flavors of the spiked lemonade beverage, and they're all based around Simply's best-selling non-alcoholic juice products. In addition to the signature lemonade flavor, there will also be strawberry, blueberry, and watermelon flavors, which come in either 24-ounce standalone cans or in a slim-can 12-pack, which includes a mix of a few different flavors.

Molson Coors claims that Simply is quite literally the country's #1 chilled juice brand, and that its products are found in 1 of every 2 American households. While we don't have the data to back up such a claim, fans interested in picking up some Simply of their own can follow @DrinkedSimplySpiked on Instagram for more detail about the upcoming release.