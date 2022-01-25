Simply Juice Fans Need To Know About Its New Spiked Lemonade
There's something so nostalgic about enjoying a cup of Simply Lemonade at a childhood birthday party or family barbecue. Now, you can relive those sentimental memories with a mature twist by bringing over a pack of new Simply Spiked Lemonade, which will be available for sale this summer, according to Molson Coors. The beverage company partnered with The Coca-Cola Company to make this crossover happen.
This isn't the first time the two beverage companies have teamed up. Together, they turned out Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which was wildly successful and has been released in other flavors, like the Texas-inspired Ranch Water, since its launch. The duo has also produced hard seltzer brand Vizzy and an energy drink called ZOA. Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors' chief marketing officer, said in a press release that she believes this new line will be successful based on the company's previous beverage collaborations (via Business Wire).
What flavors are available?
Considering that Simply Beverages' first products were released back in 2001, many of its first supporters are now of legal age to enjoy the brand's new line of alcoholic products (via Simply Beverages).
According to Molson Coors, there appears to be at least four flavors of the spiked lemonade beverage, and they're all based around Simply's best-selling non-alcoholic juice products. In addition to the signature lemonade flavor, there will also be strawberry, blueberry, and watermelon flavors, which come in either 24-ounce standalone cans or in a slim-can 12-pack, which includes a mix of a few different flavors.
Molson Coors claims that Simply is quite literally the country's #1 chilled juice brand, and that its products are found in 1 of every 2 American households. While we don't have the data to back up such a claim, fans interested in picking up some Simply of their own can follow @DrinkedSimplySpiked on Instagram for more detail about the upcoming release.