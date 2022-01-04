Topo Chico's New Hard Seltzer Flavor Is Perfect For Taco Tuesdays

You may remember being thirsty as a kid and making the grave error of taking a big swig of your mom's drink only to discover that it was sparkling water. Somewhere along the way, you found yourself trying it again, enjoying it, and eventually craving it. The next step: combining it with alcohol.

Topo Chico Mineral Water is a legendary effervescent water sourced and bottled in Monterey, Mexico since 1895, per Wide Open Eats. Topo Chico was named after the Cerro del Topo Chico mountain — an inactive volcano above the limestone-laden reservoir that creates the mineral-infused sparkling water. It even comes with its own legend: an Aztec king's daughter who had fallen ill was reportedly cured by drinking and bathing in the Cerro del Topo Chico's healing waters.

According to Insider, Topo Chico has seen a legendary growth in sales and popularity over the past decade. The mineral water was acquired by Coca-Cola for $220 million in 2017 and saw a 30% bump in sales in the first quarter of 2018 alone. Topo Chico is gaining popularity nationwide, but it's always been the preferred favorite in Texas, where it has developed a cult following. It's also the gold standard mineral water used in the Lone Star State's signature Ranch Water cocktail.