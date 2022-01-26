This Dairy-Free Yogurt Comes In Some Seriously Unexpected Flavors
Since the vegan brand was founded more than 30 years ago, So Delicious Dairy Free has aimed to deliver customers convincingly rich and creamy alternatives to their favorite dairy products, such as cheese, milk, and frozen items. Those who cut dairy out of their diet may do so not only because of lactose sensitivities, but also for health improvements and environmental reasons. Per the World Wildlife Fund, unsustainably produced dairy products can contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and ecological destruction.
If you're a dairy-free diner, you may have tried vegan alternatives to traditional yogurt, such as Trader Joe's new cashew yogurt. Now, So Delicious is adding to grocery stores' dairy-free yogurt lineup with three new coconut-based flavors — and they're a little more involved than the tried-and-true standards of blueberry, vanilla, plain, or strawberry that are currently found on the brand's website. Here's what's in So Delicious' new organic, plant-based coconut milk yogurt alternatives, which incorporate botanical extracts for flavor, according to a press release sent to Mashed.
So Delicious' new vegan yogurt is flavored with turmeric, chamomile, and more
In an announcement shared with Mashed, So Delicious Dairy Free revealed the flavors of its three new coconut milk yogurts. Each contains botanical, or plant, extracts. First up is strawberry with elderberry extract, followed by mango with ginger and turmeric and mixed berry with chamomile. So Delicious says these items are free of artificial sweeteners and preservatives and full of live and active cultures, which can help improve gut health, per Cleveland Clinic.
Each serving of the new yogurt contains 7 to 8 grams of sugar. The base is made with organic coconut produced by farmers in the Philippines, partnering with So Delicious through a regenerative farming initiative called the Good People Loop. The new yogurt alternatives are now selling exclusively at Whole Foods and Sprout Farmers Market stores for a suggested price of $1.99 per single-serve cup.