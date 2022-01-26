This Dairy-Free Yogurt Comes In Some Seriously Unexpected Flavors

Since the vegan brand was founded more than 30 years ago, So Delicious Dairy Free has aimed to deliver customers convincingly rich and creamy alternatives to their favorite dairy products, such as cheese, milk, and frozen items. Those who cut dairy out of their diet may do so not only because of lactose sensitivities, but also for health improvements and environmental reasons. Per the World Wildlife Fund, unsustainably produced dairy products can contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and ecological destruction.

If you're a dairy-free diner, you may have tried vegan alternatives to traditional yogurt, such as Trader Joe's new cashew yogurt. Now, So Delicious is adding to grocery stores' dairy-free yogurt lineup with three new coconut-based flavors — and they're a little more involved than the tried-and-true standards of blueberry, vanilla, plain, or strawberry that are currently found on the brand's website. Here's what's in So Delicious' new organic, plant-based coconut milk yogurt alternatives, which incorporate botanical extracts for flavor, according to a press release sent to Mashed.