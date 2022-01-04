Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Wait To Try Its New Organic Cashew Yogurt

When you hit up a Trader Joe's, you need to stay on the lookout for quality yogurt. According to My Recipes, certain products like the brand's Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt or Chocolate European Style Lowfat Yogurt rank much higher than items like Trader Joe's Cultured Coconut Milk Yogurt or Iceland Style Nonfat Yogurt. Now the grocery chain has a new yogurt alternative that has the appeal to win over anyone looking for a probiotic treat.

Instagrammer @traderjoeslist discovered Organic Creamy Cashew Cultured Yogurt Alternative during one of their grocery runs and just had to snap a picture of the product for social media. They posted the image alongside the caption, "NEW ORGANIC CREAMY CASHEW CULTURED YOGURT ALTERNATIVE 24oz • $4.99• @bigboxvegan • What a great addition to the lineups of yogurt at #traderjoes. I love a good unsweetened yogurt because then I can add honey, berries and granola to achieve my preferred sweetness level! I love that this is #vegan and full of probiotics to help support a healthy gut! I will be keeping an eye out for this when I shop TJs this week!" Fans felt this excitement and stepped up with their own takes on the new yogurt alternative.