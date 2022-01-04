Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Wait To Try Its New Organic Cashew Yogurt
When you hit up a Trader Joe's, you need to stay on the lookout for quality yogurt. According to My Recipes, certain products like the brand's Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt or Chocolate European Style Lowfat Yogurt rank much higher than items like Trader Joe's Cultured Coconut Milk Yogurt or Iceland Style Nonfat Yogurt. Now the grocery chain has a new yogurt alternative that has the appeal to win over anyone looking for a probiotic treat.
Instagrammer @traderjoeslist discovered Organic Creamy Cashew Cultured Yogurt Alternative during one of their grocery runs and just had to snap a picture of the product for social media. They posted the image alongside the caption, "NEW ORGANIC CREAMY CASHEW CULTURED YOGURT ALTERNATIVE 24oz • $4.99• @bigboxvegan • What a great addition to the lineups of yogurt at #traderjoes. I love a good unsweetened yogurt because then I can add honey, berries and granola to achieve my preferred sweetness level! I love that this is #vegan and full of probiotics to help support a healthy gut! I will be keeping an eye out for this when I shop TJs this week!" Fans felt this excitement and stepped up with their own takes on the new yogurt alternative.
Fans love this yogurt alternative
Instagram lit up with a ton of excited replies from shoppers who tried the cashew yogurt and those who can't wait to try it. Comments ranged from, "Bought it this morning and had it for lunch. Yum! I added pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, maple syrup, and a little vanilla. So good!" all the way to, "I bought it last week and made some yummy vegan tzatziki sauce with it." Other gems include reactions like, "Thank you!!!!!!!! This just made breakfast 10000% easier thank you!!" and "FINALLY!!!!! I walk by every week hoping to find a dairy-free big container yogurt option!!!!! 2022 for the win!!!!!!!" It seems that vegans particularly celebrated the find, and one follower summed up the sentiment perfectly — "Omg. Can't wait to get my hands on this. Vegan AND unsweetened. Dreams do come true."
If you have searched far and wide for a dairy-free yogurt alternative, this new product just might have your name on it. You could give it a shot next time you hit up Trader Joe's and see if it can live up to the Instagram hype. With any luck, you may just find your new favorite yogurt alternative.