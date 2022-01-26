Dolly Parton's Collab With Duncan Hines Means A New Line Of Cake Mixes

Dolly Parton just can't slow down. She said as much in a recent interview with Tennessee's WBIR Channel 10, adding, "I personally love to work, and I love to see all the new things that come from the dreams that have come true, just creating new dreams, so I have no intentions of really slowing down." Just like "The Little Engine That Could" – which, coincidentally, is the first book that a child enrolled in her Imagination Library receives, according to Biography - she just keeps huffing and puffing. Actress, philanthropist, amusement park founder, author – she was recently included in Time's list of the 100 most influential people. Parton was just 13 when she had her first performance at the Grand Ole Opry and became country music's most successful artist, according to Insider.

Given all her wide-ranging success, what's the greatest compliment you can give her? She told WBIR Channel 10, "I love to cook real old country foods and have family over that still like to eat that kind of food, and they say 'Oh, this tastes just like momma's.' That's the greatest compliment in the world to me." Now, Duncan Hines has partnered with Parton to offer a line of Southern-inspired products so you can try some of that country cooking style right in your kitchen, according to a press release (via PR Newswire).