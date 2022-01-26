Dolly Parton's Collab With Duncan Hines Means A New Line Of Cake Mixes
Dolly Parton just can't slow down. She said as much in a recent interview with Tennessee's WBIR Channel 10, adding, "I personally love to work, and I love to see all the new things that come from the dreams that have come true, just creating new dreams, so I have no intentions of really slowing down." Just like "The Little Engine That Could" – which, coincidentally, is the first book that a child enrolled in her Imagination Library receives, according to Biography - she just keeps huffing and puffing. Actress, philanthropist, amusement park founder, author – she was recently included in Time's list of the 100 most influential people. Parton was just 13 when she had her first performance at the Grand Ole Opry and became country music's most successful artist, according to Insider.
Given all her wide-ranging success, what's the greatest compliment you can give her? She told WBIR Channel 10, "I love to cook real old country foods and have family over that still like to eat that kind of food, and they say 'Oh, this tastes just like momma's.' That's the greatest compliment in the world to me." Now, Duncan Hines has partnered with Parton to offer a line of Southern-inspired products so you can try some of that country cooking style right in your kitchen, according to a press release (via PR Newswire).
What to expect from Parton's Duncan Hines collab
Duncan Hines is rolling out cake mixes and frostings that are based on some of Dolly Parton's most beloved family recipes, like coconut cake and the Southern classic banana pudding, which is offered at her Dollywood amusement park, per Wide Open Eats. In a statement announcing the collab (via PR Newswire), the queen of country music said "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-Style baking experience I enjoy to others."
The line of dessert stuffs won't hit the shelves until March, but Duncan Hines is offering a sneak peek on January 26, while supplies last. The limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection will feature her cake mixes and frostings, custom recipe cards, and a spatula and towel. A Duncan Hines spokesperson said the company is "thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort." The company is making that "Southern comfort" available at www.shop.duncanhines.com for those who want to roll the dice before March. Of course, things with Dolly Parton's name on them tend to sell out quickly. Her limited-edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream drew so many customers when it went live that the Jeni's Ice Creams' website crashed last year. That's what happens when all your dreams turn to gold.