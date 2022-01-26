Valerie Bertinelli On Duff Goldman, Starting A Cooking Career, And Her Next Projects - Exclusive Interview

How did [your experience as an actress] shape you as a cook, as a food personality, and your relationship with food?

Well, I actually started cooking long before I started acting and I started acting at 12. Cooking — and food, and showing love through food — is something that I grew up in. In an Italian family, watching my Noni — basically her kitchen was her office. It was a big, huge part of me, and then, watching the way you get treated, depending on what weight you are, changed my relationship with food for a while, unfortunately. I didn't have a great relationship with food. I thought it was the enemy, and it's not. Now, coming full circle back to enjoying food and enjoying serving it and creating it and showing people how I love them, that's my love language — it's cooking for people. It's really been a beautiful, full circle moment.

I'm so glad that I've spent it here. I had to go through a lot of stuff, getting through, from a young age, learning this kid's lie — that gaining weight makes you unlovable. I believed that for way, way too long. Every time I would gain an ounce, I would be unlovable, and so that made every number on the scale not sufficient for me. Every number was, no matter how low it was, it wasn't low enough, and when it was high, I was like, "oh, that's it. I am a horrible person, no one's going to like me. This is ugly. I don't want people to see me." It's just no way to live.