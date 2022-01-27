Is Freeze-Dried Fruit Actually Good For You?

It's no secret that fruits are nutrient-dense, providing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are majorly beneficial in the long run. According to the USDA, it's a good idea to eat two to two and a half cups of fruit every day to reap maximum benefits. However, not all fruits are created equal. Consumers can choose from varied options at the supermarket, such as fresh fruit, frozen options, freeze-dried fruit, and more.

For those who aren't familiar, freeze-drying fruit is a two-part process that "involves first freezing a fruit and then placing it in a vacuum under very low pressures," per The Conversation. The goal is to lower the fruit's water content without damaging its structure. Freeze-dried fruit is often believed to be a better option when compared with consuming candied fruit and even dried fruit.

So, is freeze-dried fruit as healthy as fresh fruit? The answer, unfortunately, isn't that simple.