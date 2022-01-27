Is Frozen Fruit Really As Nutritious As Fresh Fruit?

Buying fresh berries in the summer is great. They're juicy, vibrant, plump, and pretty much everywhere. But when you're craving the same berries in the winter months when they're not in season, frozen options can be a savior.

Plus, frozen fruits have a shelf life that's far longer than that of fresh fruits. While the convenience and ample supply of frozen fruits all through the year are an obvious bonus, the fact that fruits are frozen can be a cause of concern given the notorious rep that often follows frozen foods in the matter of nutritional value. But when it comes to frozen fruit, that's not necessarily the case.

According to Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN, founder of Real Nutrition, frozen fruits are just as nutritious as fresh fruits. Contrary to what you might think, frozen fruits can sometimes be even better than their fresh counterparts, nutrition-wise. Shapiro tells Mashed that after harvesting, fresh fruits continue to ripen right until you eat them. As the fruits ripen, they continue to lose the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that make fruits so healthy. Per Healthline, fresh fruits are harvested anytime between three days to several weeks before you eat them. And some fruits, such as apples and pears, can be as much as a year old when you buy them. That's not to say they're not good for you — but it does mean frozen fruits shouldn't get a bad rap.