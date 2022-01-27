Instagram Can't Stop Talking About Ree Drummond's Relatable Selfie

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond seems to be one of the most relatable TV personalities, from her personal faux pas down to her nickname. Per her website, Drummond got her famous nickname, The Pioneer Woman, from her friends when she moved to Oklahoma after marrying "a cattle rancher named Ladd." Of course, the endearment was meant to be a joke and not only did it stick, but it has become a household name. Drummond adopted the skills she needed for day-to-day life on a ranch, and she shares "Anyone can be a pioneer woman. It's a state of mind, a belief system, a way of life."

What fans might love most about Drummond is that, as talented and poised as she may be, she makes mistakes in and out of the kitchen – just like us. Sharing her fumbles on Instagram with her audience of 3.9 million shows how normal the Blogger is. She has posted about burning meals, her skiing aversion, and her (completely relatable) favorite way to relax with a nice Netflix binge.

The chef's Instagram is always buzzing and fans are now nodding in agreement over a selfie-gone-wrong post — yet it's so incredibly right.