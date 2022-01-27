Lisa Ling And Helen Cho On The Importance Of Asian American Culture Seen In Take Out - Exclusive

Journalist Lisa Ling is known for her work as host of "This is Life With Lisa Ling" and "The View." Helen Cho has worked behind the scenes on a number of television shows, including "United Shades of America" and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." Even though the duo has worked in the television industry for years, their new show, "Take Out With Lisa Ling" may be their favorite yet.

"'Take Out" makes its debut today on HBO Max with a focus on Asian food. The show highlights Asian American history, culture, and food in a way that's never been done before, and Ling and Cho are thrilled to share it with the rest of the world.

What inspired the new show in the first place? We sat down with Ling and Cho to find out. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Lisa Ling and Helen Cho revealed why exactly it was so crucial to shine a light on Asian American culture with this new series.