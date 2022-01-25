Lisa Ling And Helen Cho Share Important Stories And Traditions On Take Out - Exclusive Interview

Why was it crucial for you to shine a light on Asian American culture with this series?

Ling: Ironically, this show was greenlit by HBO Max before COVID and before this recent spate of attacks on Asian people. In light of those things, I think it's become more important than ever to highlight these kinds of stories because, let's face it, Asian American history is not taught in schools. When you exclude an entire community from your education and your history books, it becomes so easy to overlook and even dehumanize an entire population. I do think, or I would like to think, that people might be curious about how and why this food from this far away region has become so ubiquitous. Everyone loves Asian food but hasn't really taken the time to get to know the stories behind those foods.

Helen Cho: I think, as an Asian American, I've always felt in the way that Asian Americans have been portrayed in media as this perpetual foreigner. Through filming this series, it's incredible how deep and far back the history of Asian Americans [goes] in this country and [their] contributions to this country. We felt that it was important to highlight that and food is the perfect vehicle as a jumping-off point to get into those stories.

Ling: Helen mentions media portrayals. The truth of the matter is, never in our wildest dreams did we ever think that we would be able to do a show that highlights Asian culture and Asian food because past media depictions of Asians, up until very recently, were really ugly and peripheral. For so long, we just didn't even think that it could be a possibility.

Why did you choose to use food as the lens?

Ling: Well, everyone loves Asian food. Right? I mean, food, it transcends struggle. It transcends gender. It transcends culture and ethnicity. To me, there's this diplomatic role that food can play in our lives of bringing us closer and connecting us through cultures. I can't think of anything that could allow us better entry into culture than food.

Cho: Again, who doesn't love Asian food, and like she said, it's so ubiquitous in this country. I think, despite a lot of the prejudice and violent history in this country towards Asians, it's absolutely incredible that something like Chinese food, for example, is more ubiquitous than McDonald's in this country. Also, I think it was important for us to highlight that Asian Americans have so often been lumped into one category. We only have six episodes. We are very intentional that it wasn't just East Asians that we're including in the series, but also South Asian. There is a great diplomacy through food. It's something that is such an easy entry point into really human stories. Who doesn't love to eat? I think it's just an entry point.