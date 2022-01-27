Rick Bayless Talks About His Journey From Oklahoma City To Authentic Mexican Cooking - Exclusive

If you close your eyes and try to make a visualization inspired by the words "authentic Mexican chef," Rick Bayless is probably not the person you'll be seeing in your mind's eye. A smiling Mexican grandmother tending her prized mole sauce? Sure. A busy chef preparing a pot of Sopa de Lima the kitchen at a Mérida restaurant? Of course. A bespectacled gent from Oklahoma? Not quite so much.

So why is Rick Bayless considered one of the best chefs preparing authentic Mexican food today? Simply put, he put in the work. First, he had to have the interest, which didn't start with Mexican cuisine, but his love for food started from his earliest years. "I grew up in a restaurant," Bayless said during a recent exclusive Mashed interview. "I cooked since I was a little kid. It was just part of my world. And I grew up in a place where there were professional cooks all around me, and I liked hanging out with them, and they started teaching me from very early age. I wouldn't say that it was just one person, but it was just being in that incredible environment of cooking all the time that was my biggest inspiration."

However, the Bayless family restaurant didn't serve Mexican food, or even the Tex-Mex that was popular in his native Oklahoma City in the 1950s and 60s. He explained, "I grew up in a barbecue restaurant, so barbecue was the main thing ... [but] I grew up with Tex-Mex too, and we ate it all the time. It was just what everybody did. You didn't ask people: 'Oh, do you like Mexican food?' Everybody just ate Tex-Mex food, which is very different than the food that I do now."

Where did Bayless find that food he cooks now? Initially, it came from the pages of books.