Nearly 26% Said This Is The Worst TGI Friday's Burger

TGI Friday's has been around for a long, long time. When Alan Stillman opened the original location on Manhattan's Upper East Side in 1965, "Friday's," as it was known back then, it was positioned as a "single's bar" for recent college grads and the quarter-lifers that they would soon become (via TGI Friday's). With patrons six deep at the bar and customers spilling out onto the sidewalk, brightly colored fruity cocktails in hand, Friday's offered as much in the way of an informal social club atmosphere as it did in the way of reliably good burgers, sandwiches, wings, ribs, and the like. Today, TGI Friday's remains firmly entrenched as one of America's most popular casual dining brands, per YouGov, owing its impressive endurance to, among other things, its focus on offering "killer food" to go with its happy hour environment.

What TGI Friday's may not realize, however, is that when it comes to "killer food," its particular demographic is actually quite easy to please, no special bells and whistles required. For example, in a Mashed survey, nearly 25% of the 614 people polled chose the restaurant's relatively old-school Bacon Cheeseburger as their favorite TGI Friday's burger. By contrast, a full 26% of the respondents to Mashed's survey on the "worst" burger at TGI Friday's, chose one that is neither a classic nor even a "hamburger" at all.