The Best Burger At TGI Fridays, According To Nearly 25% Of People
The most surprising thing about TGI Fridays may be the fact that it still exists. Just the name alone makes it seem like a relic of the previous millennium, and when we think of the restaurant, we're often tempted to crack, "The '80s called – they want their casual dining concept back." While the chain has certainly been struggling in the 21st century, any rumors of Fridays' imminent demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated, as locations are still open for business on more than just Fridays.
And yes, there's more to the TGI Fridays menu than just happy hour drinks and appetizers, too! In fact, it offers a full range of gourmet burgers that can go bun-to-bun with anything Red Robin has to offer. Mashed recently polled 614 people throughout the U.S. in order to determine which of these burgers people think is best: the Bacon Cheeseburger, the Beyond Meat Cheeseburger, the regular cheeseburger, the Loaded Cheese Fry Burger, the Philly Cheesesteak Burger, or the Whiskey-Glazed Burger. Interestingly enough, the top dog (or burger) was surprisingly basic.
Respondents think TGI Fridays makes a mean bacon cheeseburger
The winner by a small margin, acclaimed as the best on the burger menu by 24.76% of the TGI Fridays patrons we surveyed, was the good old Bacon Cheeseburger. Sure, it's a standard offering, but it's evidently one that Fridays does very well, as per the Trip Advisor reviewer who says, "I love burgers and probably eat more of them than I should but the Bacon Cheeseburger was awesome." Oddly enough, the cheeseburger sans bacon came out on the bottom of our list, earning just over 8% of the vote. So evidently the bacon is a crucial piece of the puzzle.
Coming in a very close second, earning 24.43% of the vote, was TGI Fridays' Whiskey-Glazed Burger, as featured on Fridays' "let's glaze all the things with whiskey" menu, per the TGI Fridays website. (They also do steak, chicken, ribs, and sliders.) The Philly Cheesesteak Burger came in a fairly close third, with 21.50% of the vote, but the burger topped with loaded cheese fries proved to be too much (or too soggy) of a good thing for all but 10.91% of our poll respondents. The non-vegan friendly (since, as per the menu, it's topped with real cheese) Beyond Meat Burger only earned 10.10% of the vote, coming in ahead of only that plain old cheeseburger.