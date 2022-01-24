The Best Burger At TGI Fridays, According To Nearly 25% Of People

The most surprising thing about TGI Fridays may be the fact that it still exists. Just the name alone makes it seem like a relic of the previous millennium, and when we think of the restaurant, we're often tempted to crack, "The '80s called – they want their casual dining concept back." While the chain has certainly been struggling in the 21st century, any rumors of Fridays' imminent demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated, as locations are still open for business on more than just Fridays.

And yes, there's more to the TGI Fridays menu than just happy hour drinks and appetizers, too! In fact, it offers a full range of gourmet burgers that can go bun-to-bun with anything Red Robin has to offer. Mashed recently polled 614 people throughout the U.S. in order to determine which of these burgers people think is best: the Bacon Cheeseburger, the Beyond Meat Cheeseburger, the regular cheeseburger, the Loaded Cheese Fry Burger, the Philly Cheesesteak Burger, or the Whiskey-Glazed Burger. Interestingly enough, the top dog (or burger) was surprisingly basic.