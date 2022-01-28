Rachael Ray's Simple 2-Step Hack Cuts Onions In A Snap

Right up there with grating cheese or mincing garlic, chopping onions is arguably one of the most-hated cooking tasks. Not only is it tedious and slightly treacherous — who hasn't almost sliced their finger when trying to dice an onion? — it also makes you cry. We aren't just talking about tears of frustration. We're also talking about tears that are caused by the release of synthase, a chemical compound that mixes with the sulfur in an onion and creates a gas that irritates the gland in your eyes that forms tears (via Self). It's annoying and can even be painful, which you know if you've ever experienced a burning sensation while cutting an onion.

While crying is unfortunately just part of onion chopping, Rachael Ray has an easy solution for dicing the pungent veggie. The celebrity chef and cookbook author recently shared what she calls "a 'Ta-Da!!' two-step trick for perfectly sliced onions every time" on Instagram. It's something worth trying, especially since a OnePoll survey in 2020 found that 67% of Americans who learned new cooking hacks say those skills stuck with them (via People). Here's how Rachael recommends cutting an onion.