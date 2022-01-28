TikTok Is In Disbelief At A Customer's Violent Reaction To A Drink Order

While returning to the restaurant to ask what happened may be normal, what Iannazzo did next was anything but. As a TikTok video shows, the angry father came back and started berating the smoothie staff, including the use of physical threats and racial slurs. As one commenter writes, "His peanut butter excuse, if true, is NO reason to do what he did. He should have been with his kid and taken legal action later." This opinion was clearly echoed by witnesses.

Charli Hill, the high school student who took this video, describes the scene to her local news. "He started to call her racial slurs. He threatened to kill us multiple times," she told WFSB. "I understand and we are sorry on behalf of Robeks for how the smoothie was made, but it gives you absolutely no right to act out like that."

"It was kind of scary, I'm not going to lie because I'm like 'I don't know his intention or what he was going to do," Gianna Miranda, who identifies herself on TikTok as the girl in blue at the smoothie shop, told the news station.

As for consequences, astonished users may at least get some closure. WFSB reports that Iannazzo was arrested and charged with "intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace, and criminal trespass." In addition, Iannazzo's employer Merrill Lynch has severed their relationship due to this behavior.