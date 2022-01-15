This Subway 'Karen' TikTok Complaint Totally Backfired

Not getting what you want can be a bit frustrating and annoying, especially when you're at a restaurant ordering food. Because of the ease that social media has provided people, many of them have begun filming or taking pictures of moments where they feel they are being disrespected by employees in an effort to share it with other folks. This level of documentation has allowed people to hold brands and companies accountable when it comes down to even the most minuscule of details. In some cases, like that of musician Dave Carroll, folks can find some solace at the end of the rainbow.

Per CBC, Carroll experienced a major loss at the hands of United Airlines baggage handlers caused $1,200 in damages to his guitar. The musician was met with a lot of resistance from the airlines and took to YouTube to share the soon-to-be-viral "United Breaks Guitars" video. Airline Business reports that after news broke about Carroll's troubles, United Airlines' stock plummeted by about 10%. Now, this bittersweet ending isn't always the case. In a video uploaded to TikTok, folks can hear an audibly frustrated customer who feels very unhappy with her Subway sandwich. For this Subway 'Karen,' the ending was much different and lacked one key factor for successfully shaming a brand: public support.