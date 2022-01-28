7-Eleven's New Chicken Appetizer Is Perfect For Garlic Lovers

Whether you're looking for a late night snack or a quick bite on the go, 7-Eleven usually has your back. From hot dogs to boneless wings to those famous taquitos, you can be snacking on something hot and savory from the convenience store in just minutes. Now, the chain has just announced it will be adding a new item to its menu that is hot in both senses of the word. The new Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller adds a kick of heat to white meat chicken and a Swiss cheese blend with a coating of spicy chilies and flavorful garlic, according to Chew Boom.

This new menu offering will be available at participating 7-Eleven locations nationwide for a limited time. Fans who want to give this hot and savory new snack a try can also mix and match the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller with other tried-and-true favorites, like taquitos and pizza, when they purchase in store, according to PR Newswire. However, fans who don't feel up to making the trek to their nearest 7-Eleven can also get this newest menu item delivered through the 7NOW delivery app.