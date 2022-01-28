Why The Smithsonian Gave José Andrés A Huge Honor

Smithsonian Magazine states, "The Portrait of a Nation Award is an expression of gratitude for the leaders in our country who have made a difference and advocate for a better future." That's an apt description for José Andrés, whose philanthropic work has impacted millions.

Since creating WCK in 2010, Andrés has led initiatives that have fed people in need all over the world. Notably, he and his team were one of the first charities to arrive in Puerto Rico in 2018 after Hurricane Maria, where they served more than 3 million meals to residents (via Eater). And when the pandemic hit in 2020 and forced many businesses to close, the humanitarian chef stepped up again by transforming some of his restaurants into to-go kitchens that also provided free meals to people who couldn't afford to pay (via Today).

Part of what sets Andrés apart is the superhero-like swiftness with which he takes action in the face of crisis. His Time Magazine cover story details how in 2020, upon hearing about a cruise ship that was not allowed to disembark due to infection reports, he flew from New Jersey to San Francisco just to help deliver meals to those on board. And in 2021, when storms hit Texas hit, he rushed to the state to aid families affected by the disaster. It's stories like these that remind us of his commitment to service and serve as a testament to why the Smithsonian honor is well-deserved.