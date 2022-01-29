Here's Where Ina Garten Will 'Spend A Snowy Day In NYC'

A pretty intense nor'easter hit New York City this weekend, with the New York Post reporting that the city could see up to a foot of snow before Mother Nature has the final say. In fact, with the temperature not expected to climb beyond 20 degrees Fahrenheit, Ina Garten has taken to social media to share how she plans to spend this chilly snow day in the Big Apple — and it looks pretty cozy.

Despite what you might think, the Barefoot Contessa is not spending this snowy weekend in her kitchen. This may be the obvious guess based on her post from this time last year when she shared a photo to Instagram displaying her East Hampton home during a snowy day writing "SNOW DAY! We get to stay home! Wait. We're already home! Stay safe!"

This year, Garten has some alternative plans for her birthday weekend, and fans are loving it.