Andrew Zimmern Marks 3 Decades Of Sobriety With Emotional Post

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has been open about his past struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. It had such a strong grip on him that he ended up homeless and on the streets for over a year, CNN reports. It was only when friends and family staged an intervention that he entered rehab, got sober, and went on to worldwide fame as a culinary superstar. Today, Zimmern took to Instagram to commemorate 30 years of sobriety.

On his page he posted, "No story, no words can describe the emotional impact. I am so grateful for all the incredible change over 3 decades and so humbled by all the continued challenges. Always working on putting away self seeking and focusing on what really matters. To everyone who has helped along the way, I owe a debt that can never be repaid. To all those still suffering, there truly is a solution that works. Onward, one day at a time."

In addition to offering words of encouragement for people who are facing similar challenges, Zimmern has addressed the difficulties of addiction with care and compassion. In an Instagram post celebrating his 28th year of sobriety, he stated, "To those struggling with this disease, I wasted years not asking for help from people who cared about me. Once I did, that simple act changed my life."