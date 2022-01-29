Food Network Had A Hilarious Response To Wordle's Popularity

The word game Wordle has taken the internet by storm, popping up everywhere in discussions and news feeds. The New York Times reported that the game, originally intended as a gift from Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle to his partner, became popular amongst his family when he shared it with them. When released to the world, the game grew in just a few months to nearly 3 million players, according to The Conversation. After successfully completing the day's puzzle, many users share their triumphant results on social media, which appear in the form of a five-by-six set of squares — the same as in the game. Yellow and green boxes note the correct letter guesses, and posts also include the user's overall score and statistics.

Food Network took a humorous approach when posting about the internet fan favorite on Twitter, displaying a similar chart of grey boxes. But instead of yellow and green squares, it included three emojis: fire, a red car, and a smiley face with sunglasses. And the post read, "Not Wordle, just us rolling out looking for America's greatest Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with @guyfieri." Fieri has 41 seasons already under his belt. And as Food & Wine reported in April 2021, he signed a new three-year contract with the Food Network. That potentially includes more episodes of the popular travel food show — often referred to as "Triple D."